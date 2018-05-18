Odell Beckham Hits 315 Lbs On Bench Press ... But, Does It Count?!

Here's Odell Beckham pushing 315 lbs on the bench press -- impressive -- but the question is -- how much did that shirtless trainer dude help him out?

The NY Giants wide out was clearly impressed with himself -- enough to post the footage on social media -- but it got us wondering, is that a "true" rep ... or was topless guy being a little too hands on with the spot?

Either way, Beckham's come a long way from his horrific bench performance at the 2014 NFL Combine ... where he only put up a measly 7 reps of 225.

For comparison, 2 of the top WRs in the 2018 Draft -- Calvin Ridley and D.J. Moore -- pushed 15 reps at the Combine ... and tied for the worst bench performance among WRs.

The good news for Beckham ... no one really cares how much he can lift. Dude can ball.