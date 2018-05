'Insecure' Star Amanda Seales It's True ... Tipping Has Racist Roots

Amanda Seales told our photog why she re-tweeted a post explaining that tipping has racist roots.

We got the "Insecure" star Saturday night at Hollywood Improv, where she took us back to the days of reconstruction, where tipping became a substitute for paying black people for their work.

There's a trend to do away with tipping and pay service providers such as waiters a decent salary, but the prevailing practice is still paying close to minimum wage and with tips on the back end.