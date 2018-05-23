Van Lathan Schools Josh Denny on N-Word After 'Straight White Male' Controversy

Van Lathan Slams Josh Denny's N-Word Usage After 'Straight White Male' Controversy

EXCLUSIVE

Comedian and Food Network host Josh Denny has come under fire for his recent comment that "'Straight White Male' has become this century's N-Word," and his convo with TMZ's Van Lathan only added fuel ... when Denny used the racial slur multiple times.

Josh was a guest on Van's 'The Red Pill' podcast this week to discuss the controversy, but got off to a rocky start by saying the n-word. Despite Van asking him to refrain from using it, Denny launched into a story about his dad telling a racist joke and said it again ... 3 times!!!

Check it out -- Van shuts Josh down for dropping the n-bomb by explaining how it disregards and disrespects his wishes ... and the 2 have to build trust in order to make progress.

You can check out Van's full interview with Josh below, and listen to 'The Red Pill' podcast weekly on SoundCloud.