Van Lathan Slams Josh Denny's N-Word Usage After 'Straight White Male' Controversy

Comedian and Food Network host Josh Denny has come under fire for his recent comment that "'Straight White Male' has become this century's N-Word," and his convo with TMZ's Van Lathan only added fuel ... when Denny used the racial slur multiple times.
Josh was a guest on Van's 'The Red Pill' podcast this week to discuss the controversy, but got off to a rocky start by saying the n-word. Despite Van asking him to refrain from using it, Denny launched into a story about his dad telling a racist joke and said it again ... 3 times!!!
Check it out -- Van shuts Josh down for dropping the n-bomb by explaining how it disregards and disrespects his wishes ... and the 2 have to build trust in order to make progress.
You can check out Van's full interview with Josh below, and listen to 'The Red Pill' podcast weekly on SoundCloud.