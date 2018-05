James Caan We're in a Strange Place Men Can't Hit on Women Anymore

James Caan says society is in a strange place ... because it's nature's way that men and women are supposed to be attracted to each other.

We got the movie legend Thursday night in WeHo leaving Craig's, when our photog asked about sexual misconduct allegations against Morgan Freeman.

Caan clearly supports Morgan, but then raised a larger issue. He's suggesting that the rules of the road when it comes to men and women have changed, and he thinks it defies natural instinct.