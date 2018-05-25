Nicki Minaj Not Dating Eminem Despite Instagram Comment

EXCLUSIVE
Nicki Minaj was telling a fat fib when she seemingly revealed to a fan she and Eminem were officially dating.
Minaj set the internet on fire Friday after responding "yes" to a fan who asked her, "You dating Eminem???" on Instagram. Sources close to Minaj tell TMZ she was only joking ... there's nothing romantic between the two.
Nicki's comment was buried in a thread within a video she posted of herself lip-syncing to her verse on YG's new song "Big Bank." The verse does however mention Eminem.
Minaj is no stranger to dating dudes in the music biz, she's been with Nas, Meek Mill and was with Safaree for years. She and Eminem both appeared on Nicki's "Roman's Revenge" back in 2010.
