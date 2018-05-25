TMZ

Travis Scott Tells Santa Fe HS Students 'Y'all the strongest people on this earth'

5/25/2018 6:30 AM PDT

Travis Scott Honors Texas School Shooting Victims at Rockets Playoff Game

Travis Scott gave a huge shout out to the Texas school shooting victims with a powerful message.

The rapper and Houston native had a mic in hand as the Rockets honored Santa Fe High School before Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. After a moment of silence and the Santa Fe HS choir singing the national anthem, Travis wanted the spotlight directly on the Santa Fe HS students sitting in the crowd before delivering this speech.

Travis also gave a shout out to first responders and school officials. As we reported ... the lone gunman opened fire last week at the Houston-area high school and killed 10 people ... including 8 students. It was the Rockets' first game at Toyota Center since the tragedy. 

