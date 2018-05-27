Kim Kardashian Lashes Out at Rhymefest Who Attacked Kanye Over Donda's House

Kim Kardashian to Rhymefest How Dare You Attack Kanye ... You Loser!!!

Kim Kardashian jumped to Kanye West's defense Saturday, blasting Rhymefest for claiming he abandoned the Chicago charity named after his beloved mother Donda.

Rhymefest accused Kanye of not funding the org which helps Chicago's youth. Kim was outraged, saying, "You have the audacity to use Kanye's mom's name to try to shed a negative light on Kanye."

She wasn't done ... "you're over leveraging Kanye's name & asked Kanye to donate to u so stop w your fake community politics and lies. Truth is you haven't been able to sustain the foundation."

She says the real reason Rhymefest went on the attack was sour grapes ... "You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats." She says the Rhymefest is just pissed because Kanye wouldn't put him on one of his new albums ... "You thought you were really worthy to be on this album" ... she ended with laughing emojis.

Kim says the fam plans to take the foundation away from Rhymefest, adding, "You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda's House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!"