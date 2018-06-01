JonBenet Ramsey Psychiatrist in Case Murdered in Phoenix

Psychiatrist in JonBenet Ramsey Case Murdered

A famous psychiatrist who has worked on some notorious cases -- including the murder of JonBenet Ramsey -- has been murdered.

Steven Pitt was shot and killed Thursday night outside his office as he was leaving work. Witnesses say they heard a loud argument and then shots rang out.

Pitt was involved in the police investigation into the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey. He believed the key to the case was pineapple in JonBenet's digestive tract, which showed she had eaten some not long before she died. However, Patsy Ramsey -- her mother -- had said JonBenet hadn't eaten any of the fruit in the hours before she went missing, but her fingerprints were found on the fruit bowl, leading Pitt to believe someone was covering up.

Pitt had also worked on the Baseline Killer case and many others.

The suspect is still at large. Cops don't know if the argument and shooting was work-related.