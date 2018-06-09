Meghan & Prince Harry Makes Her Royal Balcony Debut!!! One of Us, One of Us ...

Meghan Makes Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut with Queen Elizabeth

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is officially jumped into the gang royal fam, now that she's shared the famed Buckingham Palace balcony with all of her in-laws.

Prince Harry and his bride joined his bro, Prince William and Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla ... along with various other siblings, cousins and little ones Saturday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday.

QE2 and her crew busted out their best royal waves for the festivities, which included a Royal Air Force flyover, and a carriage parade of the whole family. Meghan's already looking fully at ease ... laughing and smiling with her father-in-law and Kate.

America. Fully in her rear-view mirror.