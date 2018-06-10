Andi Dorfman 'Avocado Hand' is Real People ... Lucky I Still Have Fingers!!!

Ex-'Bachelorette' Andi Dorfman's Tip After Severe 'Avocado Hand' Injury

EXCLUSIVE

First, the whole Josh Murray debacle, now this -- ex 'Bachelorette' Andi Dorfman will NOT be serving up avocado toast this summer after damn near slicing off a couple of her fingers.

We'll say this ... Andi was in pretty good spirits when we saw her Saturday at LAX sporting a fresh cast and arm sling. She says she severely slashed herself while trying to cut up an avocado a few days ago -- and ended up having to get surgery.

The injury's called "avocado hand" and doctors say they've seen a huge increase in it in recent years ... since the fleshy fruit's become the 'in' thing.

Sounds like Andi's case is a pretty bad one -- doctors had to reattach tendons and nerves.

Still, she fired off some quick, useful advice for anyone else trying to enjoy avocados.