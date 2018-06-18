Khloe Kardashian All Smiles Back Home in L.A.

Khloe Kardashian Looks Over The Moon Leaving Kanye's Office

Khloe Kardashian was smiling from ear to ear leaving Kanye West's office building and who wouldn't be after scoring a pair of Yeezy 350s!

As we previously reported, Khloe and her baby True are back in LA. It's unclear if Tristan Thompson's with them. He wasn't been seen with her since the playoffs, and it appears Khloe decided to spend the NBA off-season close to family, instead of in Cleveland.

She hit up 'Ye's office Monday in Calabasas for a pair Yeezy 350s. 'Ye just dropped his Yeezy 500 Supermoon yellow kicks, but looks like Khloe's going with the oldies but goodies.