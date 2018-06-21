Dana White Rips Immigration Policy ... 'They'd Have to Shoot Me to Take My Kids'

Dana White Rips Immigration Policy, 'They'd Have to Shoot Me to Take My Kids'

Breaking News

Dana White is pretty pissed off at the immigration policy that allows for officials to separate kids from their parents -- saying, "I don't even think Trump likes it."

Of course, White and Trump are close friends who go back decades -- the UFC honcho was a speaker who passionately endorsed Trump at the RNC.

But, when it comes to the immigration policy, Dana says the whole thing is sad and needs to be changed, ASAP.

"There should never be a scenario where you take kids away from their parents for any reason whatsoever, EVER," White said leaving dinner in Beverly Hills.

"They'd have to shoot me to take my kids."

For his part, Trump signed an executive order Wednesday saying parents and children should not be separated -- but a "zero tolerance" policy remains, which concerns Democrats who believe the policy could lead to the indefinite detention of families.