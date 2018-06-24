Roseanne Barr Breaks Down in Tears ... Over Racist Tweet

Roseanne Barr broke down in tears after posting her racist tweet, saying she may be a loud mouth but she would never knowingly call a black person a disparaging term ... despite comparing Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Barr's comments came just 2 days after her infamous tweet in late May, on Rabbi Shmuley's podcast. The Rabbi did not immediately release it.

Barr says she knew what the fallout would be ... that she would lose everything. She admits she was wrong but insists she would never "wittingly" say such thinks about African Americans.

TMZ broke the story, almost immediately after Barr was fired by ABC and the show was cancelled, there were discussions about bringing the show back without her. That's what happened last week, when ABC announced the re-re-boot, "The Connors."