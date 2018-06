Wacky World Cup Fans GOOOOOOOOOALS!

Wacky World Cup Fans ... GOOOOOOALS!

You may think you love World Cup soccer ... until you check out these insane shots of some of the world’s most dedicated sports fans in Russia’s stadiums for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Put your national pride on the back burner and give these fanatics who live, breathe and sweat soccer a try.

No flops here.