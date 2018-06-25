Rep. Steve King Political Anger is on Obama, Not Trump ... Wait, Let Me Explain!!!

Rep. Steve King Says America's Political Nastiness is Obama's Fault, NOT Trump's

EXCLUSIVE

Congressman Steve King says ya got it all wrong if you think President Trump's the one fueling all the political vitriol in America -- because he says then-Sen. Barack Obama started it 10 years ago!!

We asked the distinguished gentleman from Iowa about Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting booted, gently, from Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA. King was at Reagan National Airport Monday when he said the writing's on the wall ... and pretty soon EVERYthing in America will be split down political lines.

Of course, the widely held theory is Trump started all this nastiness during the campaign and it's just gotten worse -- almost tweet-by-tweet -- throughout his administration.

But King laid out a different theory -- one that lays blame at the feet of 3 Democrats ... Obama, Hillary Clinton and Steve Edwards. And he says ground zero for today's political divisiveness is South Carolina.

As for Trump's role? King, a Republican, btw ... doesn't FULLY give him a pass, but almost.