Jason Pierre-Paul Shows Graphic Fireworks Injury Pics

Jason Pierre-Paul doesn't want anyone to go through the same devastating injury that he did on the 4th of July several years ago -- and he's hoping some very graphic pictures of his firework injury will prevent future accidents.

The NFL star blew off most of his hand during an accident back in 2015 -- and required several major surgeries.

Now JPP is revealing photos of his gruesome injury along with words of wisdom. "I'm glad to still be alive to show you the outcome of what happened to me ... be safe out there otherwise, this could be you."

Jason was miraculously able to return to the NFL and save his football career. He knows not everyone can be as lucky.

Be safe out there tonight!