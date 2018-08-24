Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Run the Tables at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong Tourney

The balls were flying at Clayton Kershaw's charity ping pong tournament on Thursday ... and if you've ever wanted to see your favorite celebs freaking out over some table tennis, you're in luck.

The Dodgers ace -- rockin' a retro outfit that would make the '80s proud -- hosted his closest celeb friends for the super competitive tourney at Dodger Stadium ... and it's clear nobody's taking it easy.

This year's tourney had Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Bryan Cranston ... and a bunch of Dodgers stars like Justin Turner and Austin Barnes.

While none of those stars listed above took home the W ... they didn't go down without a fight. And the "That '70s Show" couple was REALLY into it.

The Ping Pong 4 Purpose event is a yearly tournament and brings in HUGE stars to compete as part of Kershaw's Challenge, a faith-based charity focused on helping at-risk children and neighborhoods.