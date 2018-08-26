Birdman Apologizes to Lil Wayne in Concert

Birdman Apologizes to Lil Wayne

Birdman and Lil Wayne are one step closer to reconciliation after Birdman told a huge crowd he apologized

Birdman was on stage Saturday at Weezyana Fest 2018 in New Orleans when the Cash Money honcho took the mic and essentially told Wayne, "I'm sorry."

Birdman started the apology with Wayne right beside him on sage with the words, "I knew this day was going to come, but I didn't know when it was going to come."

The 2 then launched into a performance of "Still Fly."

Birdman and Lil Wayne seemed to have settled their beef -- of "Tha Carter V" and millions Wayne claimed he was owed -- over the years, but this is the first time there was an apology.

Wayne sued Birdman and Cash Money for $51 million for violating the terms of his contract and withholding the release of his album, "Tha Carter V." The suit settled back in June, and it appears "Tha Carter V" will be released before the end of 2018.

The album was actually recorded in 2014, and some music folks wonder if it's dated by now.