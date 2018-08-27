Kylie Jenner Easy Come, Easy Go ... Lists $5M Lot Only 10 Mo. Later

Kylie Jenner Lists $5 Million Plot of Land 10 Months After Buying It

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner wants to turn a big pile of dirt she bought into more cash -- 'cause she's listing her $5 million lot for a bit more than she purchased it for ... just 10 months later.

Kylie recently put her nearly 1.5-acre plot of land that she swooped up last October on the market for $5.55 million. It's being marketed as an empty space in Hidden Hills ... perfect for developers.

We broke the story ... Kylie dropped a cool $5 mil for the corner lot -- which is adjacent to her Hidden Hills home -- with a plan to build a garden and possible barn with horses. She had 3 acres to play with at the time -- now she's back to just about an acre and change.

Kylie clearly had a change of heart on the farm thing. A lot has changed for Kylie since last Fall -- she's had her kid, and she also made Forbes' list for youngest self-made billionaire. Some thing's gotta give in business.

Kylie's go-to realtor, Tomer Fridman of Compass, along with Marc Shevin, have the listing.