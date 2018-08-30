Charlie Sheen Only One Way I'll Be on 'Housewives'

Charlie Sheen Explains How He'd End Up on 'RHOBH' with Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen admits there's a good chance he WILL be on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" now that Denise Richards is a cast member, but the conditions gotta be juuust right.

The ex-"Two and a Half Men" star was in Malibu Thursday when he seemed to confirm he'll, at the very least, make an 'RHOBH' cameo -- although, based on his coy response, we'd say he's still negotiating terms.

For now, Charlie would only gives us a preview of how one of his scenes might play out on the show. He's got a few caveats, but still ... sounds like he'd embrace a bit of the reality show world.

Kyle Richards -- who's also on the show -- told us last week Charlie could very well make an appearance. He and Denise share custody of their two daughters ... and they're often hot and cold with each other.

In other words ... get ready for WINNING TV, baby!