Cardi B Attacks Nicki Minaj .... Hurls Shoe at Mortal Enemy!!!

Cardi B Attack Nicki Minaj and Throws Shoe at Her at New York Fashion Week Party

Cardi B showed off her shoes Friday night at a New York Fashion Week party ... by throwing one of them at Nicki Minaj ... TMZ has learned.

Cardi and Nicki both showed up at the Harper's Bazaar's bash. Nicki was with her crew at a table, when Cardi "aggressively approached the table" ... this according to eyewitnesses.

We're told Cardi said, "Let me tell you something" ... as she lunged toward Nicki, but security stopped her, inches from contact.

But, Cardi wasn't done ... she pulled off her shoe and threw it at her enemy ... missing her target.

As for Nicki ... we're told cool as a cucumber. She didn't even flinch.

Cardi was escorted out by security, and she left the building with one shoe on her foot.

Now that's fashion!