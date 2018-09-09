John Legend EGOT Status!!! After Emmy Win

John Legend Achieves EGOT Status

Breaking News

John Legend just joined a group of elite performers ... with a Tony, Oscar, Grammy and now an Emmy award to his name.

Legend completed the accomplishment Sunday night when he took home an award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Legend joins Whoopi Goldberg and Mel Brooks as EGOT winners and is the first African American man to go so.

As for a breakdown of John's other awards ...

Tony -- 2017 for Best Revival of A Play for his work on Jitney

Oscar -- 2015 Best Original Song for "Glory"

Grammy -- Legend has 10

Congrats!