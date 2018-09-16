Cardi B Denies Responsibility for Transphobic Meme on Her Facebook Page

Cardi B I Didn't Post That Transphobic Meme ... On My Facebook Page

Cardi B says a transphobic meme that showed up on her Facebook page this weekend wasn't her doing and blames a former "team member" who had access to her account.

The meme in question is a highly edited screen grab of Rolf from the show "Ed, Edd n Eddy" looking out of a window. A caption on the meme reads ... "I hope nobody see this tr***y leave my house." It was posted on Cardi's official FB Sunday with laughing emojis above ... but has since been deleted.

Cardi later tweeted out an explanation, saying a former team member has been the only one with access to the account for the past year and a half. She also says that her current official Facebook page is an old account -- but there aren't any other profiles of hers with a blue checkmark.

The rapper didn't elaborate beyond that, but she seems to have regained control of her Facebook account. More posts have been thrown up since news of the controversy first broke.

It should be noted though ... Cardi has reportedly come under fire for using the transphobic slur before -- and she has also apparently apologized for her past use of it.