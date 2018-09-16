Denmark Dolphin Kill Shocking, Disgusting, Barbaric

Vile, Disgusting, Shocking Dolphin Kill in Denmark

This is disgusting, disturbing, heartless, shameful and shockingly cruel.

The seas of Denmark are blood red for a reason ... the red is the blood of 200 dolphins that were slaughtered by locals in the Faroe Islands.

It's part of an ancient Norse tradition ... plunging metal hooks into the blowholes of dolphins before severing their spines. In case you didn't know ... these are highly intelligent animals that express emotion and feel pain.

The tradition goes back to the 13th Century. There's really no reason to explain further. It's a barbaric practice that has no purpose other than to show human beings can sometimes be the cruelest living things on planet Earth.