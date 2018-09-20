Rep. Ralph Norman Makes Groping Joke About Justice RBG ... Actually Gets Laughs

Congressman Ralph Norman Jokes About Ruth Bader Ginsburg Getting Groped

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ﻿is now the butt of sexual harassment jokes ... at least for Rep. Ralph Norman, who dropped one Thursday and kinda killed with it.

The South Carolina Representative was speaking at a Kiwanis Club event in his home state and did his best Shecky Greene. He asked the audience of about 100 people if they'd heard the late-breaking news on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings -- then said, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out that she was groped by Abraham Lincoln."

Make sure to tip your servers, ladies and gentlemen ... Ralph will be here all week!!

Seriously though, the joke actually got a lot of laughs from the partial crowd. Aside from clearly mocking Kavanaugh's accuser Christine Ford ... he also took an arguably cheap shot at RBG's 85 years. Norman should be so lucky.

For the record, he's only 20 years behind RBG. As for any critics of his sense of humor -- Norman says, "lighten up."