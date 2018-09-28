Lil Wayne We Call Him Ambassador Weezy ... Says NOLA Congressman

Lil Wayne is a Rap Ambassador for New Orleans, Congressman Says

EXCLUSIVE

Put Lil Wayne ﻿right up there with Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino and Aaron Neville, because "Tha Carter V" reaffirms him as one of NOLA's greatest musicians ever ... according to Rep. Cedric Richmond.

We got the U.S. Congressman Friday on Capitol Hill, and he said he can't wait to bump Tunechi's new album during his flight home to New Orleans. It seems everyone is praising Wayne for finally dropping 'TC5' ... the rapper's getting props from Hollywood to D.C.

While Cedric is an elected representative for the Big Easy ... he calls Weezy a musical ambassador for the city, and adds his contributions to the community go beyond rap.

So, does Weezy have what it takes to be Mayor of New Orleans? Rep. Richmond gave us an answer that might surprise you.