Cardi B 'Nervous' Back in the Spotlight ... At Global Citizen Fest

'Nervous' Cardi B Rocks Global Citizen Festival, First Big U.S. Gig Since Having Baby

Cardi B just took the stage for her first major performance in America since giving birth less than 3 months ago, and she may have been nervous and sweaty ... but she crushed it!

The "I Like It" rapper and new mom's one of the co-headliners at Saturday's Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. She came out looking fantastic in all red, but told the crowd she was having a nervous breakdown.

Seems like she was mostly joking, but either way ... she fought through her nerves like a pro.

Other featured artists include The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Janet Jackson and John Legend.

As we reported ... Cardi performed in Paris last week during the Etam Spring/Summer show as part of Paris Fashion Week, but this was her first big concert in the U.S. since she and Offset had their baby girl, Kulture, in July.

She's set to continue her comeback with her first awards show performance too ... on Oct. 9 at the 2018 AMAs. As we reported, she appeared at the VMAs﻿, but it didn't include a performance.

Some fans have been giving the rapper grief for performing at the Global Citizen Fest since she backed out on Bruno Mars' tour due to being a new mother, but she's pointed out touring is a lot different than one-time shows.

Besides, like she says ... Saturday's show is all about changing the world.