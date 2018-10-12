Melania Trump Stories About Donald Cheating ... Just Gossip

Melania Trump Says Rumors of Donald Trump Cheating Are Just Gossip

Melania Trump brushes off allegations that her husband, Donald Trump, has had affairs with women ... saying it's just gossip orchestrated by the media.

The First Lady sat for an interview with ABC News and dismissed claims -- notably by Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal -- that the Prez has strayed.

Melania says, "I'm a mother and a First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do."

She added, "It is not concern and focus of mine."

Melania also said there are people currently in the White House she doesn't trust and who do not have her husband's best interests in mind.

The full interview airs Friday night at 10 PM ET.