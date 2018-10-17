Taylor Swift Don't Just Register to Vote ... Vote Early!!!!

Taylor Swift Makes Push for Early Voting

Taylor Swift is back on election day soapbox, and this time she's got a new message -- start voting now ... if you can.

Taylor urged her fans Wednesday morning to follow in her footsteps and learn more about the early voting process. She says, "Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: EARLY VOTING. It makes it so quick and easy to go and cast your vote before November 6."

Ten years later, T-Swift's got it all figured out. She points out early voting opens today in Tennessee, her home state. And just to prove she's a serious patriot, Taylor included a pic of her red, white, and blue toenails. 'Merica!!!

Of course, Taylor had an enormous impact a couple weeks ago when she -- for the first time -- shared her political views. She revealed who she was supporting for Congress in Tennessee, and encouraged everyone, regardless of party affiliation, to vote.

Voter registration increased nationally by hundreds of thousands after that.