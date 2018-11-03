Kendall Jenner Rides Around NYC on Bike for 23rd Birthday

Kendall Jenner's taking a stand in NYC ... no taxis, Ubers or subways on her 23rd birthday, at least while the sun's out, anyways.
Kendall was all smiles riding a Citi Bike while sporting a green coat in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood. She turned 23 Saturday ... so you can expect supermodel to have quite the party in store.
She kinda got things started early Friday ... with a trip to Philly and hitting up Ben Simmons for some round 2 action. No word if Ben's coming along for the birthday weekend ride. The 76ers are in town right now ... they play in Brooklyn Sunday so ya never know.
Either way, happy birthday, Kendall!!