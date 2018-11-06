Dennis Hof Wins Election For Nevada State Assembly Seat Weeks After Death

Dennis Hof Dead Brothel Honcho Wins Nevada Election

Voters in Nevada just elected a dead pimp to the State Assembly, sort of ... voting in Dennis Hof only 3 weeks after the famous brothel owner died at one his whorehouses.

Dennis was still on the ballot as a Republican candidate for the Nevada state legislature, despite being found dead Oct. 16 at his famed Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada ... and he beat out Democratic opponent Lesia Romanov in a landslide.

Polling places posted signs alerting voters to Hof's death, but that didn't stop them from voting for the man who made a living running sex ranches.

During his campaign, Dennis nicknamed himself the "Trump from Pahrump," in reference to the town where he lived in Nevada ... and he got over 60 percent of the vote in the heavily Republican district he was favored to win.

Because a dead man won the election, the seat is still considered vacant and will be filled by the county commissioners, who will select a fellow Republican who resides in the district to serve Dennis' 2-year term.

What a country!