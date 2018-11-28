Tekashi69 Hey, Mama Look ... I'm #1, 2, 3 and 4!!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine Dominating the Charts After 'Dummy Boy' Album Drops

Exclusive Details

If Tekashi69 had access to his cell phone in prison, he'd see there's practically only one rapper everyone is listening to Wednesday on their way to work ... and it's him.

Despite a federal indictment that could get him locked up for life ... the Brooklyn rapper DOMINATED the charts less than 24 hours after his album, "Dummy Boy" dropped. We checked ... and 4 of Tekashi's tracks were in the top 5 on iTunes.

He rounded out the top 10 with tracks landing at No. 8 and 9.

Tekashi's whole album is also topping the charts, and he's getting residual success too. His mixtape "Day 69" -- released earlier this year -- has re-emerged at No. 51 on the chart.

"Dummy Boy" is also killing it on Amazon where it's top-paid digital album. What's amazing is all this comes on the heels of a snag in his distribution deal that delayed the record's release.

The success is really paying off for 6ix9ine's old label too. D!zzy from ScumGang Records tells TMZ ... they secured publishing rights on "Dummy Boy." Tekashi talked a lot of trash on ScumGang this year, but we're guessing all this dough rolling in should help squash that beef.

It's interesting ... Tekashi's been embroiled in serious legal trouble for more than a year, yet top artists like Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, A Boogie and Tory Lanez are still lining up to work with him -- even if there's a very real risk of a drive-by shooting.

You can now see why.