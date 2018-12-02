Ken Berry 'F Troop' Star Dead at 85

'F Troop' and 'Mama's Family' Star Ken Berry Dead at 85

Ken Berry, who starred in several classic TV series, including "F Troop" and "Mayberry, R.F.D.," died on Saturday ... according to his ex-wife.

Actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence announced Ken's passing with a Facebook post Saturday evening.

Ken played Sam Jones -- first on "The Andy Griffith Show" and also on the spin-off, 'Mayberry,' -- but might be most beloved for playing Capt. Parmenter on the Western sitcom "F Troop" from 1965 to 1967.

His costar Larry Storch reacted to the news, saying, "We hope you know how much you were loved. Goodnight Captain."

Ken landed on yet another cult classic TV sitcom in the 80s when he played Vinton Harper, opposite his good friend Vicki Lawrence on "Mama's Family."

He also had memorable guest-starring roles on several TV series like "Small Wonder," "Fantasy Island," "CHiPs," "Little House on the Prairie" and "The Golden Girls."

No cause of death has been released yet.

Ken was 85.

RIP