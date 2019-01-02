WWE Legend Mean Gene Okerlund Dead at 76

"Mean" Gene Okerlund -- the most famous announcer in the history of pro wrestling -- has died, WWE has confirmed. He was 76.

Vince McMahon's company issued a statement saying, "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76."

Hulk Hogan also commented ... saying, "Mean Gene I love you my brother."

Okerlund started as a radio DJ back in Nebraska before taking a job with the American Wrestling Association in 1970.

He moved to WWF in the early '80s and WRESTLED -- famously pinning Mr. Fuji in a tag team match with Hulk Hogan in 1984.

Okerlund was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 by Hulk Hogan.

Among his many highlights, Okerlund sang the national anthem at Wrestlemania I back in 1985.

His interviews were legendary -- standing face to face with guys like Andre the Giant, the Ultimate Warrior, Ricky Steamboat and others ... and getting the best out of these guys.



He was beloved in wrestling circles for decades. In fact, he served as the best man at the Iron Shiek's wedding!

Story developing ...