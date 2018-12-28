Miss Congo's Hair Goes Up in Flames Right After Being Crowned Miss Africa 2018

Miss Africa 2018 Winner Miss Congo's on Fire ... No Seriously, Help!!!

And, the winner of Miss Africa 2018 is ... whoever saved her from major scalp injuries!!!

Miss Congo, Dorcas Kasinde, won the African beauty pageant hosted by the Cross River State Government Friday, but immediately after she was crowned ... her hair went up in flames.

It appears the people onstage waving around celebratory sparklers to honor Miss Congo were responsible for setting her hair ablaze, but it seems like they noticed right away ... and hopefully the fire did her no harm.

Kasinde reportedly beat out Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba to take home the crown, and was awarded with $35k and a sport utility vehicle.

No word on the extent of her injuries.