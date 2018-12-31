Father of Parkland Victim Rips Louis C.K. for Joke about School Shooting

Louis C.K. Dad of Victim Calls Parkland Joke 'Pathetic'

The father of one of the kids killed in the Parkland Shooting is tearing into Louis C.K. after leaked audio from the comedian's set included a joke about the massacre.

Fred Guttenberg -- who lost his 14-year-old daughter Jamie -- in the attack just shared a message for C.K., saying, "To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don't you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?"

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

The joke Guttenberg is referring to attacks the Parkland survivors, saying the kids who survived are not interesting just because they went to a high school where people were shot ... and that he shouldn't have to listen to them just because they "pushed some fat kid in the way."

The audio was leaked from a show C.K. did earlier this month ... he has not commented since it leaked.