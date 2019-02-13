TMZ ASMR Challenge: Come to Your Senses and Vote for Your Favorite

All right, tingleheads ... we've watched all of your super creative ASMR submissions -- from soft and soothing to crunchy and cringe-worthy -- and have narrowed it down to the top five.
So allow these TMZ ASMR Challenge vids to knock some sense into you ... and vote for your favorite below. The winner will be announced Thursday on "TMZ on TV" and TMZ Live."
BTW ... the five finalists below have already scored $500, but the top vote-getter will take home an additional $2,500.
*whispers*: Good luck!