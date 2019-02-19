Kellyanne Conway Calls Jussie Smollett a Liar and Slams Media

Kellyanne Conway Jussie Smollett's a Liar ... And the Media Fell for It

A key Donald Trump staffer has just invoked Jussie Smollett's name, slamming the media for believing him.

Kellyanne Conway just appeared on CNN and was being grilled over who's a bigger liar -- Trump or former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe?

Conway, Counselor to President Trump, shot back, saying McCabe -- who was fired for leaking info to the media and then lying to authorities about it -- and Smollett were birds of a feather.

She went on to skewer the media for immediately jumping to embrace Jussie's story as fact.