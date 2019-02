Sam Rockwell Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Sam Rockwell -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Sam Rockwell's good looks are award winning!

Here's a 31-year-old version of the "The Green Mile" actor at a play in New York City back in 1999 (left) and 20 years later ... the now 50-year-old Academy Award-nominated title-holder was seen rockin' a shaved head and scruff at an event in Beverly Hills earlier this month (right).

Never give up, never surrender!

The question is ...