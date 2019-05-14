Guess Who This Tire-d Tot Turned Into!

Before this funny man sold out 7 nights at Radio City Music Hall, he was an altar boy at his local Roman Catholic church. He had a dream as a kid to one day take the Conan O'Brien route -- write for The Harvard Lampoon and "Saturday Night Live." He ultimately ended up at Georgetown and later made a name for himself in NYC. So much so, Seth Meyers hired him in 2008 to be a writer on 'SNL.'

His short-lived sitcom on Fox had terrible reviews but he bounced back stronger than ever in the stand-up circuit. He now has a couple of Netflix specials under his belt that earned critical acclaim. He most recently returned to host 'SNL' and again earned rave reviews.

Can you guess who he is?