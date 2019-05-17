Britney Spears Says She Will Be Performing Again

Britney Spears I'll Be On Stage Again!!!

Britney Spears says you can't keep her down, because she'll be on a stage ... and maybe soon.

Britney Spears was out in Thousand Oaks Friday with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari at a Disney store and a Gap outlet, when the photog asked her if she'll be performing soon. Britney said, "Of course."

It's interesting, because Thursday she posted video of her dancing in fierce fashion. It looks like it might be old video, because there's a vid from a while back where she's wearing the same stuff, but our sources say it was indeed shot yesterday.

The implication ... she's physically fit to do her thing. TMZ broke the story, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph said he hadn't heard from her in months, and it was her decision on when and whether to perform again. If the call is made, Rudolph said he'd give his advice, but it's Britney's decision.

She also sent a message to her fans.