Guess Who This Goggles Girl Turned Into!

Before this model made her debut on a catwalk show for Burberry ... this little goggle-wearing blondy got her start as a little girl modeling in Cadbury chocolate ads. She was ultimately dubbed the next Kate Moss ﻿... landing on the cover of Vogue a whopping 14 times.

Her eyebrows are also iconic. British news outlets reportedly claimed she is single-handedly responsible for a slowdown in the tweezer industry. No joke!! She also walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show but announced in 2015 she would quit the runway to focus on films. She ultimately starred alongside Ben Affleck and Margot Robbie in "Suicide Squad."

Can you guess who she is?