Washington Monument Commemorates 50th Apollo 11 Moon Landing Anniversary

Getty

The Washington Monument is more than a phallic symbol this week ... it's the backdrop for commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

The image is life size -- a 363-foot projection of the Saturn V rocket that launched 3 astronauts on the historic moon mission. The tip of the Monument is nearly 200 feet higher than the tip of the space capsule.

The National Air and Space Museum is hosting a series of events to honor astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins' amazing mission that took them from Earth to the moon.

There will also be a 17-minute show projected onto the Monument Friday and Saturday dubbed "Apollo 50: Go for the Moon" ... which will recreate the historic July 20, 1969 launch and subsequent lunar landing that paved the way for Neil Armstrong's most iconic quote after he was first to step on the moon.

Fun fact ... Neil Armstrong said everyone got his famous words wrong ... he did not say "This is one small step for man ..." he says he said "This is one small step for 'A' man." Apparently the "A" got lost in transmission.