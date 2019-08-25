Missy Elliott -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Getty

Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott's good looks will make you lose control!

Here is a 26-year-old version of the five-time Grammy award-winning artist, known for multiple hit songs including 'Work It', was spotted radiating with joy while celebrating at a birthday party back in 1997 (left).

And 22 years later ... The now 48-year-old Elliot was last photographed looking better than ever while performing onstage at Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana just last month (right).

Missy is set to be honored as the next recipient of the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards tomorrow!

She's flipped it, and reversed it!

The question is ...