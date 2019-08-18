Debra Messing -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Debra Messing Good Genes or Good Docs?
8/18/2019 9:40 AM PT
Getty
Debra Messing has clearly been aging with a lot of grace!
Here is a 30-year-old version of the "Will & Grace" star all dolled up as she attended an event at the Museum of Television & Radio in Beverly Hills, California back in 1998 (left).
And, 21 years later ... the Emmy award-winning actress -- whom celebrated her 51st birthday this past week -- was last spotted radiating beauty while attending a film festival in Hollywood, California earlier this month (right).
Her looks are so good, it's no wonder why they had to bring the show back!
The question is ...
6 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.