Neelix in 'Star Trek: Voyager' 'Memba Him?!

New York-born earthling Ethan Phillips is best known for playing the super-friendly chef, navigator and ambassador, Neelix, (originally from the planet Talax) in the late '90s space show "Star Trek: Voyager."

Ethan Phillips rode in the delta quadrant alongside other Earth actors like Tim Russ, as the stoic Vulcan, Tuvok, Kate Mulgrew, as the leading lady, Captain Kathryn Janeway, Robert Duncan McNeill, as the sketchy Starfleet officer, Tom Paris and Robin Stapler, as his favorite sister, Alixia.

Phillips has more recently been in a handful of episodes of "Girls" as well as "Veep."