Bam Margera Says 'Jackass' Stars Visiting Him in Rehab

Bam Margera says he got some very special visitors at the rehab facility where he's getting treatment -- namely, a show of support from Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville!!!

We got Bam leaving Antonio's on Melrose Friday, and he said he'd just finished having lunch with one of his rehab sponsors. Don't worry ... we're told he washed down his Mexican food with a Sprite.

Bam told our guy treatment is going great, thanks in part, to all the support he's getting from his "Jackass" costars. He says they recently paid him a visit down in Orange County.

It's good to see Bam looking healthy ... as we reported, he landed in the hospital shortly after beginning his third stint this month in rehab -- but he assured fans he would be just fine. Bam said he had edema, swelling in the body caused by blood vessels leaking fluid into tissue.