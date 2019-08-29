Bam Margera Back in Rehab After Brief Hospitalization

Bam Margera landed in the hospital weeks after starting his third stint in rehab ... but he's assured fans he'll be just fine.

The "Jackass" star was hospitalized Wednesday to treat what he says is edema ... swelling in the body caused by blood vessels leaking fluid into the tissue. Bam wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that he was in the hospital for only a few hours to treat "either reaction to new medicine or detoxing from i guess a bit of alchohol [sic]." Bam's already back in rehab.

TMZ broke the story ... sources close to Bam told us he put himself back on the road to recovery last week when he voluntarily entered a new rehab facility. He had been at an L.A. bar the night before checking into rehab. He had recently bailed on a treatment facility ... the second time he's done so this month.