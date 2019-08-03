Bam Margera Booted By Southwest Airlines After Tirade

Play video content

Bam Margera was off the rails Saturday after just laying into an airport police officer, calling him an idiot and ultimately getting taken off the flight.

It's unclear what exactly happened, but it looks like Bam was wasted when he got on a Southwest flight in Atlanta and was told he was too drunk and/or obstinate to fly.

Bam told the officer he had 50 shots of tequila, and then called him an idiot for believing it ... then insisting he only had one drink.

It looks like he was taken into custody, and he just posted his therapist was flying to meet with him.

Bam has struggled with addition and spent time in rehab. Bam's clearly been struggling recently ... most notably with a drunken public outburst at his own comedy show.