Bam Margera Checking Himself Back Into Rehab After Relapse

Play video content Exclusive SplashNews.com

Bam Margera is putting himself back on the road to recovery -- on the heels of leaving rehab yet again, and ending up in a bar ... we've learned he's about to give rehab another shot.

Sources close to Bam tell TMZ ... he's voluntarily entering a new rehab facility on Thursday, knowing full well he needs help. We're told he intends to try to stay sober.

He was at a Los Angeles bar Wednesday night sipping on an ice cold mug of beer. He had just recently bailed on a treatment facility -- the second time he's done so this month.

So now, he's making attempt number 3, and we're told Bam's big stumbling block in treatment has been wanting his cell phone with him at all times, so he can communicate with his son. The last facility took his phone, which he didn't take well.

Our sources say Bam's checking into a different facility this time, and he's hoping they'll let him keep his phone.

Play video content

TMZ broke the story ... Bam had an intense session with Dr. Phil a little over 2 weeks ago when he was urged to complete a 60 to 90-day treatment program. He entered, but left after a few days.

Play video content TMZ.com

That's when he got arrested last week following some bizarre behavior at a L.A.'s Luxe Hotel. Hours after his arrest, he was admitted back to rehab -- but it didn't stick.